Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is helping people prepare to run a mini-marathon. The Wabash Valley Road Runners are gearing up for 'Trained in Terre Haute.'
The program officially starts next month, but on Wednesday, a group of people had the chance to learn all about it.
Organizers say it'll prepare you for a full or half marathon - no matter your level or what you're looking to get out of it.
The program kicks off on January 14. Learn more about it here.
