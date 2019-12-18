Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is helping people prepare to run a mini-marathon. The Wabash Valley Road Runners are gearing up for 'Trained in Terre Haute.'

The program officially starts next month, but on Wednesday, a group of people had the chance to learn all about it.

Organizers say it'll prepare you for a full or half marathon - no matter your level or what you're looking to get out of it.

The program kicks off on January 14. Learn more about it here.