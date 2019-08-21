Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Many Americans believe music is a key component in a student's education.
That's why one local organization is stepping in to provide help.
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame presented a check to the Marshall High School band.
The check is worth $500.
The school will use the money to buy a bassoon.
Leaders say they want to give students access to more instruments.
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame is a not for profit organization that promotes fellowship among musicians in the Wabash Valley.
