Local group looks to reopen historic theater

OLNEY, Ill (WTHI) - It's been almost a decade since the last movie was played at the Arcadia Theater. Now water trickles in as old relics of the theater's past sit quietly on the floor. But there's a new vision coming to the arcadia.

Dustin Smith with the Arcadia says, "The bricks are exposed. You see, some of the ceilings has actually fell down; you see all the iron that makes the building what it was. Then the winding staircase, the curved staircases that go up to the balcony."

Where most would see a tattered theater, Smith sees an opportunity. He operates Venue 720 in Flora with his wife.

Smith explains, "You don't have dates available to throw all the concerts, which is my side. My wife has all the dates taken up with all the weddings."

The group plans to convert the Arcadia into an events center with a focus on those concerts. Costing the group around 1.2 million dollars. That's a big investment that local leaders are looking forward to.

Olney mayor Mark Lambird says, "It has the opportunity to provide shoppers for local shops. Restaurant owners some people coming in to eat. Other bars may be downtown.

Lauren McClain with the Richland County Development Corporation says, "We think that this is an awesome opportunity to kind of bring life back into downtown for Olney and see what else might develop with this."

The project is expected to take over a year to complete. But with keys in hand, the group now has a green light.

Smith says, "We are in the middle of nowhere, but the interstates are right there. People love it. The artists love coming to these small towns."