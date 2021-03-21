Local group looks to pick up the Terre Haute area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As the weather gets nicer, more people are getting out to enjoy it.

That’s exactly what one local group chose to do on Sunday.

The “Society of Trash Baggers” was out making the Terre Haute area a cleaner place.

There were over 40 students who joined the group today.

They tackled picking up trash around Indiana State University.

The group told News 10 they were glad to see so many people out helping today.

“It’s just empowering to be able to do something to make the community a better place for everybody,” Jennifer Mullen-Perry, Society of Trash Baggers, said.

If you want to step up and help the group with its mission, you can find the group on Facebook.