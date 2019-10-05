Clear
Local group uses music to help the homeless and bring people together

A fundraiser to help the homeless get resources they need was lead by the sound of music.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The fight to help the homeless community in Terre Haute is never-ending.

The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley used the sound of music to bring folks together with the hand up music benefit for the homeless.

Some told us it's a creative and unique benefit.

Tina Streeter knows what it feels like to have nothing.

"I was homeless it was a whole different world to me," said Streeter. 

With the help of music, the Hamilton Center and Catholic Charities, she was able to get back on her feet.

News 10 asked her what the song was that helped her during her struggles.

"It would be by Tim McGraw Humble and Kind. At the end it's when you get to where you're going turn back around and help the next one in line, " said Streeter. 

Now, she's using those lyrics to guide her every day. 

She spent Saturday helping with the hand up music benefit for the homeless.

It was hosted by the Homeless Council for the Wabash Valley.

Local artists played encouraging songs at Fairbanks Park.

The money raised will help the council get folks help they may not receive from agencies.

That includes things like clothing for job interviews or drivers licenses.

Streeter said music helps in many ways.

"Music's a big big thing in bringing up your attitudes your spirits. it helps soothe"

"There's so many different ways that music effects all of us"

Brendan Kearns is a co-chair for the Homeless council for the Wabash Valley.

He believes music can fuel the soul.

Kearns said sometimes a little tune of positivity is all we need.

"It helps give them hope maybe that maybe a certain song reaches out to them or maybe they think hey I can better my life I can get on track," said Kearns. 

Kearns said there's still a lot of work to do before the homelessness issue is fixed.

Streeter said it's going to take the whole community to be one huge helping hand.

"We need to be a united front to help these people out. Love and compassion is the biggest thing," said Streeter. 

There are more benefits and efforts to help the homeless coming up.

Kearns said he'll be having his fall tent and sleeping bag drive soon.

