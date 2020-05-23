Local group hosts first car show of the season

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, parks are open and hot rods are out!

The River Rat Rodders hosted the Wounded Warrior Project Car and Bike Show on Saturday.

This is at Sportland Park in Clinton.

Organizers said this is the first car show of the season!

The fun did wrap up a little early, however due to the rain.

"It's a great organization. Out here in the open we can stay away from each other and social distance. Everybody's been itching to go to car shows," said John Gee.

The River Rat Rodders gave out awards for top bikes and cars.