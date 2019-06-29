Local group hosts cookout to help babies and families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley cookout is helping babies and their families!

The organization Covered with Love and Baesler's market hosted a ribeye cookout Saturday afternoon.

All proceeds will go to the group, which provides diapers and other items to families in need with infants and toddlers.

Organizers said they had a great turnout.

They hope events like this encourage people to get involved.

"Think about your kids or grand kids. Diapers can be very expensive, and if comes down to buying food or diapers you try to stretch the diapers out as far as you can. Some people go the extreme of trying to reuse a dirty diaper," said Karen Long, President of Covered with Love.

The next fundraiser will be a golf scramble in August.