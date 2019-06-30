Clear

Local group hosts car show to raise money for charities

The Sullivan County Shifters Club hosted the 9th annual Be There or Be Square Car Show Sunday. All proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks across the Wabash Valley made a trip to Sullivan this morning to see some cool cars, and support a good cause.

The Sullivan County Shifters Club hosted the 9th annual Be There or Be Square Car Show.

All proceeds will be donated to local charities.

That includes the Sullivan Brown Baggers, Christmas for Kids, The Salvation Army and more.

Those behind the event say it wouldn't be possible without the help of the community.

"If it wasn't for the folks coming down here and displaying their cars and showing them, and if it wasn't for all of the people that contributed money to us, all of the businesses, and you know it's just.. sometimes people complain about their communities, but when it comes down too it, we live in a good community here," said Greg Kinnaman, President of the Sullivan County Shifters Club.

They estimate nearly 125 cars came out for the show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Image

New laws take effect in Indiana Monday, July 1st

Image

People embrace the heat

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way