Local group hopeful as more businesses reopen smoke-free

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition says it's seeing a good trend around the state of Indiana.

Right now businesses across the state are in the process of reopening. after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 10 spoke with Brandon Halleck. He's the executive director of Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute.

Halleck says as these businesses are reopening they are choosing to become smoke-free.

It's a move Halleck says he'd like to see happen in the Wabash Valley.

"Indiana sometimes ranks in the top five of the most unhealthiest states. Dr. Box mentioned the reason we have a high death rate per capita with COVID-19 amongst our neighboring states is because we're unhealthy. One of the number one indicators is we have a higher rate of smoking than anyone else around. We really need to address that," Halleck said.

As plans get underway for a casino in Terre Haute...Halleck says he wants to continue smoke-free discussions.