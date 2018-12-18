Clear
Local group honors area volunteers

The Terre Haute Chamber of held a holiday open house on Tuesday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is saying thanks.

The organization honored volunteers from around Terre Haute.

Karla Noorlag received the Volunteer of the Year award.

This round of awards has a special meaning.

Leaders gave out the recognition in memory of Matt Luecking.

He was a popular radio host who was killed in 2016.

Organizers say he was a selfless volunteer.

