Local group honors area volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is saying thanks.
The Terre Haute Chamber of held a holiday open house on Tuesday.
The organization honored volunteers from around Terre Haute.
Karla Noorlag received the Volunteer of the Year award.
This round of awards has a special meaning.
Leaders gave out the recognition in memory of Matt Luecking.
He was a popular radio host who was killed in 2016.
Organizers say he was a selfless volunteer.
