Local group honors area volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is saying thanks.

The Terre Haute Chamber of held a holiday open house on Tuesday.

The organization honored volunteers from around Terre Haute.

Karla Noorlag received the Volunteer of the Year award.

This round of awards has a special meaning.

Leaders gave out the recognition in memory of Matt Luecking.

He was a popular radio host who was killed in 2016.

Organizers say he was a selfless volunteer.