Local group holds Halloween themed event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is creating special connections through simple gatherings.

Older people meet every month for a 'Much and Mingle' at the YMCA in Terre Haute.

It is after the Silver Sneakers Group's activities.

On Thursday, the fun took on a Halloween theme.

This is a chance to socialize and have a snack outside of exercise class.

Organizers say this kind of interaction is important.

The next gathering is on November 21. It involves football and chili.

If you are interested in joining, stop by the YMCA in Terre Haute for more information.