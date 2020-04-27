Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Lawrence County Farm Bureau has set up grocery delivery for anyone in the county. While anyone can use it the group hopes to target the elderly population in the county.

Volunteers range from 18 to 35 years old.

Here's how it works. Once they get a list, the volunteers go shopping. Then they get in contact with the individual to arrange a porch delivery. All making sure that there is no contact between the volunteer and the person who is getting the groceries.

News 10 had the chance to speak with Cody Aldrich. He says he is glad to help out.

Aldrich says, "To watch those people, even if they're waving out through their window at us, you know just how grateful they are. I mean it's a fulfilling opportunity that a lot of people don't get to experience and I am very grateful for it."

To get help dial (618) 943-2610.