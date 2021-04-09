Local group hands out free donuts, with a message about preventing child abuse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness Month and many groups hope to raise awareness of this growing issue.

Susie's Place in Terre Haute hosted their first-ever Donut Drive-Thru. Each person received a free donut just for stopping by.

The donuts came with stickers that included a QR code.

"When you scan that code, you're linked to our pledge. We are asking people to be the pledge, to be the voice, to be the voice that ends child abuse," Emily Perry from Susie's Place said.

The code also links you to more information about prevention and education about how to prevent child abuse.

You can also call the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline to report concerns. That number is 1-800-800-5556.

