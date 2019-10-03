Local group gears up to celebrate creativity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is preparing to celebrate creativity.

News 10 spoke with the owner of Willow Gift and Home.

She's hosting Art in the Garden. It will feature a variety of local craft artists.

Organizers say it coincides with American Craft Week.

"We just invite local artists to come and set up in the store and clear out some of our things and make room for them to show and sell their work for the day. It's just my way of showing support for the local talent," Heather Wolf told us.

Art in the Gaden is on Saturday at Willow Gift and Home at 3500 Hulman Street in Terre Haute.

It's from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.