Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're a little more than a week away from the general elections.
On Monday, one local organization gave you the opportunity to learn more about who you're voting for.
The Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 held Candidate's Night.
Many Terre Haute leaders attended the event.
Organizers say events like these are important before you head to the polls.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th.
