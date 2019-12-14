TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local veteran is riding in style.

It's all thanks to a generous donation made by the Freedom Warrior Militia Motorcycle Club.

The group worked to restore the bike and even gave it a custom paint job.

Saturday night the group unveiled the Patriot Bike to local veteran John Pace.

News 10 caught up with one of the group members.

He shares why they wanted to give back.

"It's important to always remember communities no matter big, or small need to lean on eachother, take care of eachother, recognize their needs," said Damion Brown.

The group also plans to visit retired veterans, so they won't be lonely this holiday season.