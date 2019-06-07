Local group does its part to help children fighting respiratory issues

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is doing what it can to help children battling a crippling disease.
The group is called '8 and 40.'
On Friday, they were selling raffle tickets and collecting donations in Rosedale.
Members are raising money that will go to children battling cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory issues.
They are part of a national organization.
If you would like to donate, email Kim Estes at Kimestes@yahoo.com.
