Local group continues to help serve the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mana From Seven is continuing its food distribution at this critical time.
On Friday - they were at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church.
The group set up a 'walk-up' system to avoid gathering a large crowd.
Mana From Seven offers food every Friday in Terre Haute.
