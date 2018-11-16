Local group collects donations for Orange Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group needs your help to 'Go Orange.'

It's a way to fight hunger right here at home.

It was called Orange Friday.

Volunteers collected donations at Baesler's Market.

The money will help the Catholic Charities Food Bank.

Just $3 can help feed an entire family for an entire day.

The group says one in six people here in the Wabash Valley goes hungry.