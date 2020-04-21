Local group collecting donations so they can buy gift cards for hospital workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a local social media campaign that's connecting people during this difficult time.

This one is called #ChooseJoy - Volunteers Supporting the Wabash Valley.

It's a group on Facebook.

People can donate money to buy gift cards to local restaurants. Then the gift cards go to hospital employees.

Molly Kerr organized the effort.

"We will continue to buy gift cards as long as we continue to get funds. Our goal is to also reach out to other workers...from the nursing care facilities to first responders...to offices within the healthcare facilities. But right now we've just started with two hospitals and then as we get more funds, we'd love to carry it on out," Kerr said.

In three weeks, the group has collected $3,600.

