Local group bringing a splash of color to a Wabash Valley city

Brazil Main Street has rounded up a group of artists to help them bring life back to the city of Brazil, one stroke at a time.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)-- Brazil Main Street is making huge strides to add a little color to the city. 

The group's next step is turnung an old alleyway into a beautiful, interactive mural.

The city of Brazil has seen it's good days and bad.

The group rounded up a few artists to help them splash color on the some of the walls.

Emily Targett jumped on the opportunity. 

She told News 10 this is a way for her to restore the community. 

"We all just kind of came up with our own designs. Some are related to the city and some are just really creative things," said Targett. 

Kelsey Heaton is painting a mural of trees and leaves.

Kids will be able to paint their names on the leaves of the trees so their mark will be left on the city.

Heaton believes it's important for young people to give back too. 

"A lot of people will come out here and visit and just know how important it is to take care of your community and not let it become a jungle," said Heaton. 

These young artists believe that adding a hint of life is all the city needs.

Artwork is expected to be done by the end of June. 

