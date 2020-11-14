Volunteers collect trash to improve 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a Wabash valley church say they want to keep their neighborhood looking nice, no matter the weather.

Maryland Community Church's student pastor lead a group of volunteers in the 12 points neighborhood.

They took a few hours out of their Saturday morning to collect trash.

We've told you about the revitalization efforts that are ongoing in this part of town.

Volunteers say everyone has a part in making this a great place to live.

"We have several students that are just looking for ways to make an impact, to use their gifts, to get out into the community to help others that are their neighbors and coworkers and family friends," said student pastor Jim Pendlton.

If you would like to know more about future cleanup efforts, like and follow the 12 points revitalization, inc. Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/12PointsRevitalization