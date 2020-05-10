Local girls passes time at home playing one song at a time

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - People have been finding unique ways to pass the time at home.
That includes 13-year-old Morgan from Worthington, Indiana.
Her mom said she loves animals, so Morgan has been passing the time serenading the cows with free concerts.
The cows love it!
Morgan wants to be a veterinarian some day.
