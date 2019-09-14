Clear

Local girl wins pageant that lands her on the national stage

Isabel Grady won the title of Pure International Miss America at the National Pageant in Florida.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Terre Haute girl participated in a pageant that landed her on the national stage.

Her name is Isabel Grady.

She competed in the Pure International Tot Pageant.

The pageant places an emphasis on community service.

Grady won the tot title of Miss Indiana, but didn't stop there.

Then she competed in the National Pageant in Florida.

She won the title of Pure International Miss America.

She had to do a personal interview with judges, model in formal wear and introduce herself on stage.

Here's her winning introduction:

"I'm Izzy Grady. I'm six years old and in first grade. I love making bath bombs in slime and writing is my favorite thing to do in school. I help by feeding the dogs and doing car washes. When i grow up, I want to be a teacher in Terre Haute, Indiana," said Grady.

Isabel is a student at Devaney Elementary School.

