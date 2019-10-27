Clear
Local Girl Scout makes Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU

Ella Scott made Halloween costumes for the infants in Union Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. She took pictures of the babies all dressed up to frame and give to the families.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Girl Scout is helping families with sick babies celebrate Halloween together.

Ella Scott made Halloween costumes for the infants in Union Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Sunday evening, she took pictures of the babies in their new costumes.

Just in time for Halloween, the families will get framed pictures of their babies all dressed up.

Scott is a former NICU graduate herself.

She said giving back means the world to her.

"I just wanted to maybe make the parents happy if they were having a hard time, and Halloween is like my favorite holiday. If I was in here during Halloween, I would definitley want something special to happen," said Scott.

The project is helping Scott get her silver award in her Girl Scout troop.

