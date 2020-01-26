TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 had a special visitor Sunday afternoon.
Jada Thompson stopped by on her 10th birthday!
We asked her why she wanted to spend her birthday with us and, she said she wanted to spend it meeting News 10's Jada Huddlestun, because they share the same unique name.
Happy birthday to you Jada!
Thanks for sharing your special day with us!
Related Content
- Local girl gets special surprise on her 10th birthday
- Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday
- Terre Haute Police make 5-year-olds birthday celebration extra special
- Baesler's birthday celebrations
- QUIZ: January Birthday Trivia
- Students celebrate Frankenstein's 200th birthday
- Local vets honored with special picnic
- Local store holds special produce sale
- Local girl gets special send-off ahead of Make-A-Wish trip
- Local shelter warns pet adoption surprises for Christmas
Scroll for more content...