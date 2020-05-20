Local kids receive special goodbye from their preschool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children got to enjoy clackers, music, and signs with words of love and encouragement.

Staff at First Friends Preschool in Terre Haute pulled out all of the stops on Wednesday morning to wish their kids goodbye for the summer.

They called the event a drive-by kiss and go.

Preschool director Gina Dorsett says it was a surprise for everyone when school was closed for the year.

"Children have been affected so greatly by this virus that has happened and they too are the heroes in the community and we are so proud of them and we are so glad to see them this morning," Dorsett said.