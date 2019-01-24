Local gas station to offer free food to federal employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are entering day 34 of the federal government shutdown.

With no end in sight, local businesses are doing what they can to help furloughed employees.

JP Stop N' Shop in Terre Haute is offering free food to all federal employees.

You can find it on Prairieton Road behind Honey Creek Mall.

On Friday, federal workers can get a free breakfast, lunch, snack, and fountain drink.

In order to receive the deal, all you have to do is bring your ID and sign the receipt.