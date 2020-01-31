Local gas station operator enters guilty plea to tax evasion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local gas station operator has entered a guilty plea to tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say Azambir Khaira didn't pay $194,000 in federal employment taxes.

They say he paid employees in cash, provided false information about his employees to his accountant, and filed false IRS forms.

Court documents say the tax evasion happened between April 2016 through January 2019 at gas stations under the names Hoosier Pete, Jiffy Mart, and Express Mart.

Under a plea agreement, he will; pay the lost tax money back to the government. He also faces a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison along with supervised release time.