Local gamers push their skills for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fraternity is going virtual to help out a good cause during the pandemic.

Delta Sigma Phi, Zeta Lambda chapter from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is participating in Extra Life.

It's a 24 hour gaming marathon. Proceeds from the event go to Riley Hospital for Children.

Members played games overnight May 1st into May 2nd. They said it's a fun way to give back to a great cause.

"With everything going on in the world right now we kinda realized how blessed we are to be healthy and to be able to do something like this and support people who aren't so lucky," Phil Bissmeyer with the fraternity said.

You can donate to the group's effort HERE.