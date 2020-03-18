Local funeral home makes accommodations for upcoming services

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced earlier this week new guidelines limiting the number of people at in-person meetings.

This restriction is causing area funeral homes to re-evaluate how they are going to host services.

French Funeral Home in Brazil is doing what they can to accommodate families with upcoming visitations.

The funeral home says they have a service planned for later this week. The visitation will proceed as normal. However, staff will be escorting people in and out of the funeral home.

This will help ensure that no more than 10 people are in the facility at one time.

“We’ve got that planned and orchestrated the best we can,” Susie French, owner and funeral director for French Funeral Home, told News 10. “We’re going to follow the guidelines and try to keep our community healthy and safe.”

The funeral home recently purchased live streaming equipment to use for upcoming services and visitations. This will be available on a case-by-case basis.

This could help accommodate larger services or those with long-distance family members.

“We want to be able to honor and put that mark on that says this person was here, they were important and we want to honor them. So if we have to do it creatively, if we have to do it by distance, we’ll do it,” French said.

The funeral home tells us they are working to limit their interactions with the public. They are considering offering FaceTime or phone consults with families if needed.