Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fundraiser still needs your help.

Culinary Queens is an annual event that benefits the FSA Counseling Center.

The center assists local families in need.

Each year, organizers host a special contest that brings together women chefs from around the area...and then you have a chance to sample their dishes.

During that time, they will be working to collect your tips.

Organizers say they are still looking for volunteer chefs.

"We're a little bit down from normal, which we know we'll rally back. If anybody is interested in being a chef, we ask they provide 100 samples of their favorite dish. They do not have to be a culinary expert at all," Jaymie Wood told us.

The fundraiser takes place on October, 26.

Each year, it raises around $65,000.

