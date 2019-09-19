VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fundraiser still needs your help.
Culinary Queens is an annual event that benefits the FSA Counseling Center.
The center assists local families in need.
Each year, organizers host a special contest that brings together women chefs from around the area...and then you have a chance to sample their dishes.
During that time, they will be working to collect your tips.
Organizers say they are still looking for volunteer chefs.
"We're a little bit down from normal, which we know we'll rally back. If anybody is interested in being a chef, we ask they provide 100 samples of their favorite dish. They do not have to be a culinary expert at all," Jaymie Wood told us.
The fundraiser takes place on October, 26.
Each year, it raises around $65,000.
Related Content
- Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers
- Fundraiser helps local veterans
- Local group honors area volunteers
- Local organization asking for volunteers
- Local students write letters for a fundraiser
- Local group holds fundraiser for CODA
- Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers
- Locals work towards becoming new volunteer firefighters
- Local foster grandparent program needs volunteers
- Ernie Pyle memorial fundraiser