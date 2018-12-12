Local food program seeks new headquarters

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity is a large issue across the country, and here in the Wabash Valley. Now, one local school food program is tasked with more than packing meals for hungry kids.

We're talking about the Brown Bagger School Food Program in Shelburn. The program currently serves 221 kids in Sullivan County.

Now, Brown Baggers has to find a new home base.

The organization recently learned it would no longer be able to use its current location. That's in the Shelburn Town Annex.

The town has decided it would like to actively market the space. That means the food program has to relocate and be out of the building by December 31st.

Program organizers say they need a lot of room to store supplies, and also pack up the meals. Brown Baggers has been offered some space temporarily at Carquest. Organizers say it's very generous, but unfortunately, the space won't permanently fit its needs.

If you have any leads on locations for the Brown Bagger Program, or would like to donate to the program, you can visit the Program’s Facebook Page, or call 812-239-6090 or 812-236-9330.

Donations for the program is also accepted at First Financial Bank.