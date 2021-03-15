Local food pantry needs your help

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many groups around the Wabash Valley are rallying together in order to help community members not go hungry. St. Vincent De Paul is a food bank in Brazil, IN that, operates out of Annunciation Catholic Church.

Patrick Hardman is the president of the food bank at St. Vincent de Paul.

The food is supplied through Catholic Charities here in Terre Haute. After the food is picked up, it is taken back to Brazil. From there, volunteers help unload the food and take it downstairs to the Catholic Church.

After the food is sorted into boxes or bins, people then drive through to pick up their food.

He said the food bank is normally very busy, but numbers have increased during the pandemic.

Hardman said, “We average about 50 to 60 families a week, and through the summertime whenever the COVID was really bad we were averaging 100 people a week.”

Hardman said while this system is very fluid it also has its downside.

The downside is the space he and volunteers are operating in. He told News 10 he’s 69 years old and is the youngest of the volunteers he works with.

He said it’s been challenging to take up to five tons of food down the stairs every week.

However, he told News 10 his days of going down the stairs won’t last forever.

In fact, right now Hardman said they’ll soon be getting a new building to operate out of.

He said, “So we will have storage, we will have three times, probably four times the amount of room than what we have inside the school.”

Hardman told News 10 he’s excited to get the new building under construction.

He said with this new space he hopes to be able to reach out and lend a helping hand to more people.

He said, “And God wants all of us to help him take care of his kids that are in need of food, compassion, and anything else that we can do for them.”

Hardman told News 10 he needs your help to get the building started.

He said right now, the group is looking for donations to help with the new building. You can donate by clicking here.