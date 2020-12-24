Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many have lost their jobs this year because of the pandemic. That has left many wondering where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have warm clothes for the winter.

But with all the hardships, a lot of organizations have stepped up to help.

Clay County Emergency food pantry is one of those many organizations. Not only do they provide food to those in need. They also have clothes. hygiene products, and even books and toys.

Mike Robinson is the CEO of the food pantry. He said typically in a year they serve 3,300 families.

This year, he said, they have seen more people need their help, but, more than that, he said they're seeing what they call new clients. He said the people and families they see every year or every month come back, but this year they have seen a lot of new families looking for help in these hard times.

Robinson also said there is some good that has come out of this hardship. That's the fact that problems, like food insecurity, are being talked about even more.

"The big thing I've noticed this year more than anything else is how many people are recognizing food insecurity," he said. "The words out there. In our country, people should never go hungry and so we anticipate 2021 it's going to continue also. Along with whatever happens with the virus."

Robinson said food insecurities and people needing help happens all year, every year. He said you can always donate or volunteer if you want to help.