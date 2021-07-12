Local flower shop prepares dozens of flowers to honor Detective Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop In Terre Haute specializes in custom flower orders.

The arrangements range from personal bouquets to extravagent floral pieces for commemorative events.

Lask week the flower shop was tasked with the honor to create and assemble flowers for Detective Greg Ferency's visitation and funeral.

The floral designers are hard at work creating various unique looks for the Ferency funeral and visitation.

The flower shop received orders from all over- both personalized and in accordance with the funeral arrangements.

The flowers are mostly bouquets of red, white, and blue, but each designer gets to put their own creative spin on their project.

"A lot of them are designer's choice, so each one of the designers can make something that really speaks to them. We're trying to make them all just a little bit different," Maggies and Moe's owner Molly Barrett said.

If you'd like to place a personalized order for the Ferency family, you can visit their website. That's poplarflowers.com