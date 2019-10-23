Local flower shop gets on Petal it Forward with random acts of kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Random acts of kindness...that's what one local business handed out on Wednesday.

It was part of the Society of American Florists Petal it Forward campaign.

Every year, florists give out flowers and bouquets to random people. One to keep and one to give to a friend.

Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flower Shop joined in on the action.

"I think its really important for people to give...and know that something small, like giving a single rose or single flower or simple smile will go a long way for a lot of people," Molly Barrett told us.

Petal it Foward is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress.