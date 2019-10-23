Clear

Local flower shop gets on Petal it Forward with random acts of kindness

Random acts of kindness...that's what one local business handed out on Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Random acts of kindness...that's what one local business handed out on Wednesday.

It was part of the Society of American Florists Petal it Forward campaign.

Every year, florists give out flowers and bouquets to random people. One to keep and one to give to a friend.

Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flower Shop joined in on the action.

"I think its really important for people to give...and know that something small, like giving a single rose or single flower or simple smile will go a long way for a lot of people," Molly Barrett told us.

Petal it Foward is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to fix the community drug problem - her

Image

School safety week

Image

Greene County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing person

Image

Rosedale teacher charged with sex crimes against a student

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate celebrates new West Terre Haute location

Image

Local PAC encourages people to get out and vote

Image

New proposal would charge international exchange students $25,000 in tuition to attend Vigo County h

Image

Police search for woman accused of stealing donation bucket for Riley Hospital for Children from Te

Image

Parke County man accused of animal cruelty after police say they found dead and malnourished farm an

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival