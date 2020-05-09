Local flower shop very busy ahead of Mother's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another gift people have been buying for Mother's Day is flowers.

The owner at Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop said they've been extremely busy this week to prepare for the special day.

She said the shop had more than 300 orders on Saturday alone, and it's a great way to show the special women in your life you're thinking about them.

"Everybody, even people we had in the shop today, is wanting to get fresh flowers or wanting to get something. Whether it's something they planned for a month ago, or something they're doing kind of last minute they still want to make sure that somebody knows they're thinking about them," said Molly Barrett.

Barrett said the store could not complete all orders due to the coronavirus, so staff got creative and made wreaths and other special items to complete these arrangements.