Local first responders learn about farming emergencies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local first responders are taking the time to learn how to best keep you safe.
Indiana University Health and Bane Welker partnered to help teach some important skills on Friday.
Experts talked about safety around farming equipment and farm emergencies.
The program was part of IU Health's 'Lifeline Helps' program.
