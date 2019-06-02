Local firefighters finish planting garden for woman after she fell

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Local firefighers helped finish planting a garden for a woman who had fallen and was taken to the hospital.
The Washington Township Fire Department posted on Facebook Sunday about firefighters who had responded to a call with medical crews for a woman who had fallen. The firefighters said she had fallen while working in her garden.
They stepped in to finish the work, planting her tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and peppers.
The patient went to the hospital for treatment.
