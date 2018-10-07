Local firefighter to be honored at national memorial

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firefighter is part of a special tribute taking place this week.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial is happening in Maryland.

Kendall Murphy is one of dozens of firefighters being honored.

He was part of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department.

Murphy died last November while responding to an accident.

Police said another firefighter driving to the scene hit and killed Murphy.

Families, like Murphy's, and fire departments will attend several memorial activities.