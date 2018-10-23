Clear

Local firefighter talks about the importance of fire prevention education

The Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department is making sure preschoolers at the Cayuga Christian Church Youth Center received a quick lesson in fire safety.

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - October is fire prevention month.

They also got a personal tour of a fire truck.

With 50 years in fire service, Dowayne Osborne said it's important to teach the younger generation how to remain safe and calm during a fire.

"The generation I grew up with, we went from having roughly 15-20 fires a year...mostly in the winter time, is down to two or there. So it really cut it down significantly," Osborne said.

Officials say now is the time to go over a safety plan with your family in the event of a fire.

