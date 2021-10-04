Local firefighter honored on a national level

EMMITSBURG, MD, (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute firefighter is being honored during the nation's 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

This weekend, national leaders and families from across the nation came together in Maryland to honor and celebrate the lives of our nation's fallen firefighters, including one of Terre Haute's very own.

John Schoffstall served as a Terre Haute firefighter for more than a decade. In April 2020, he passed away due to complications from Covid-19. But now, Schoffstall and hundreds of other fallen heroes are being honored.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered for an emotional Candlelight Service. During the ceremony, a plaque bearing the names of fallen firefighters was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Schoffstall was one of 215 firefighters added to the memorial.

The ceremonies continued on Sunday, where families gathered at the memorial to honor their loved ones. Schoffstall's wife and son were presented with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the US Capitol.

Schoffstall will now forever be remembered and have a permanent place at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

To learn more about the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony, click here.