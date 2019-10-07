Local fire departments educate people on the importance of fire safety during fire prevention week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire Safety Prevention Week has kicked off, and local fire departments are making sure everyone is prepared.

The goal is to make sure everyone has a plan in the case of an emergency.

Fire Prevention Safety Week started Sunday and runs until October 12th.

This years campaign is called plan and practice your escape.

First responders said one of the most important things you can do is create a home escape plan

By practicing that plan with family ahead of an emergency, you're more likely to be prepared if something bad happens.

They suggest always having two ways out of each room, knowing where to meet outside after the escape and practicing the escape plan.

Other safety types include changing smoke dectector batteries on a regular basis, blowing out candles when you leave the room and closing your doors before you go to bed.

Terre Haute Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk said these safety tips not only help you in a time of need, but they help first responders save lives.

"If we go there and we know that everybody is out of the house, it's been verified by an adult that there's nobdy in there, whether it's pets, or anybody else then we focus on fire extinguish operations. We're there to make sure you guys get out and try to save lives. Anything you can do to help us just increases your opportunity," said Lourdermilk.

The Terre Haute Fire Department will be visiting all elementary schools across Vigo County this week to teach children the importance of fire safety.