Clear

Local fire departments come together to train for worst case scenarios

The Marshall Fire Protection District teamed up with Edington's Wrecker Service and several other departments to host a heavy lift rescue training class Saturday.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Local fire departments are taking the extra steps to make sure they're prepared to help you in your time of need.

The Marshall Fire Protection District teamed up with Edington's Wrecker Service and several other departments to host a heavy lift rescue training class.

It happened Saturday morning.

It's a way to further the training these firegfighters already have.

They learned more about the use of high and low pressure airbags, extrication from an overturned school bus and hazmat response.

First responders said these kind of training events help prepare them for a worst case scenario.

"We pray that we never see anything like this, and have to extricate kids out of it, but today we'll have the opportunity to take our time and walk through it. It's a huge benefit to us to have this opportunity," said Rob Knott, training officer.

Departments from Robinson, Paris and Terre Haute were all at the training event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Image

Stuff the Bus Campaign

Image

Heavy lift rescue training

Image

IBLC holds town hall meeting

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Fair Safety Tips

Image

Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Image

Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious bank robber

Image

Overnight: Clear, but not quite as cool. Low: 62°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois