Local fire departments come together to train for worst case scenarios

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Local fire departments are taking the extra steps to make sure they're prepared to help you in your time of need.

The Marshall Fire Protection District teamed up with Edington's Wrecker Service and several other departments to host a heavy lift rescue training class.

It happened Saturday morning.

It's a way to further the training these firegfighters already have.

They learned more about the use of high and low pressure airbags, extrication from an overturned school bus and hazmat response.

First responders said these kind of training events help prepare them for a worst case scenario.

"We pray that we never see anything like this, and have to extricate kids out of it, but today we'll have the opportunity to take our time and walk through it. It's a huge benefit to us to have this opportunity," said Rob Knott, training officer.

Departments from Robinson, Paris and Terre Haute were all at the training event.