Local fire department urges caution when cooking for Thanksgiving

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The pandemic may keep your family apart this year for Thanksgiving. That likely means more people cooking in their own homes.

The National Fire Prevention Association says Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for home cooking fire.

That's why the Posey Township Fire Department is offering some helpful reminders.

Statistics show fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in a recent year.

Unattended cooking was the leading contributing factor.

"Stay relatively close. If you have to leave the house for some reason and no one else is there. Turn everything off and then when you come back you can resume wherever you left off," Posey Fire Chief Cody Barnard told us.

He also said to use caution when it comes to outdoor holiday risks. That includes things like turkey fryers that use hot oil.