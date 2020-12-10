Local fire department shows support for the community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is showing their support to educators and students during this trying time.

Sugar Creek Fire Department is displaying the West Vigo Vikings flags on the back of their fire engines.

The department is looking for a way to show their support. They say with COVID-19 still being active they want the community and school to know they are behind them.

Suger Creek says they will continue to fly these flags until the pandemic ends or until everyone gets vaccinated.