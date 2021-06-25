Local fire department shows off its new building and gets ready for annual fish fry

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is now operating out of a new home. The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department showed us the new building.
It's a 5,200 square-foot building. There is room for six trucks and plenty of storage for equipment.
It also features a community space.
Grant funding helped cover the cost.
The department's annual fish fry is a main source of funding. You can support the Center Point Crew on Saturday.
The fish fry is taking place from 4:30 pm until 8 pm. It's $10 for an adult meal.
There will be fireworks at the end.