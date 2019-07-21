CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is reminding drivers how important it is to pay attention while you're driving.
That's as the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County reports it has responded to three fatal accidents in the past two days.
The latest accident happened around 3:30 Sunday morning on State Road 42, just two miles west of State Road 59.
The fire department said the driver was killed, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Their names have not been released.
Related Content
- Local fire department responds to third fatal accident in two days
- Vincennes Fire Department responds to house fire on Thursday
- Terre Haute Fire Department responds to Locust Street house fire
- School mourns loss of classmates six days after fatal accident
- Local fire department warns of brush fire safety
- Fire department gets new submersible
- Crews respond to semi fire
- Crews responding to weather related accidents in the Wabash Valley
- Crews respond to multiple slide-offs and accidents
- Indianapolis Fire Department reviewing Flora fire probe