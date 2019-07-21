Clear

Local fire department responds to third fatal accident in two days

The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County reports it has responded to three fatal accidents in the past two days. The latest accident happened around 3:30 Sunday morning on State Road 42, just two miles west of State Road 59.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is reminding drivers how important it is to pay attention while you're driving.

The fire department said the driver was killed, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

