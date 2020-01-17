Local fire department receives smoke-detector donation to hand out to families without

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Almost three of every five home fire deaths happen in homes without a working smoke detector.

That's according to the National Fire Protection Association.

It's why local fire departments are working to make sure no one in the areas goes without one.

On Friday - departments received a little help in their goal.

Koorsen Fire and Security gave 100 smoke detectors to the Honey Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters will give those detectors to families in the Honey Creek Township.

"We couldn't ask for a better relationship with some of the businesses locally. Any type of help when it comes to fire prevention smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, stickers to be able to warn firefighters to where people are," Josh Sittler from the Honey Creek Fire Department said.

